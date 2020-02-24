Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.