Head to Head Survey: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 2 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.68%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -47.83% -29.49% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.25% -69.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock N/A N/A -$49.33 million ($3.15) -4.54 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 37.27 -$43.02 million N/A N/A

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock.

Risk & Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Scholar Rock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

