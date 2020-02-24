Head-To-Head Survey: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Youdao (OTCMKTS:DAO)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Youdao and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 2 0 2.33 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential downside of 25.40%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -4.46% N/A -16.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Youdao and Legacy Education Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $106.57 million 26.43 -$30.43 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $93.41 million 0.03 -$9.96 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Youdao beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

