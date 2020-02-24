Head to Head Survey: AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) & CPFL Energia (OTCMKTS:CPL)

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and CPFL Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A CPFL Energia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A CPFL Energia 9.01% 17.95% 5.72%

Volatility & Risk

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and CPFL Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.31 $563.08 million N/A N/A

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Summary

CPFL Energia beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

