Head to Head Survey: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 17.82% 2.45% 1.25% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 259.70% 7.25% 0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 7.47 $52.63 million $1.41 17.99 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.06 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Acadia Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.