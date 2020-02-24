Head-To-Head Review: U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of U.S. Auto Parts Network shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Auto Parts Network and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network -3.88% -29.60% -10.41% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Auto Parts Network and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network $289.47 million 0.34 -$4.89 million ($0.14) -19.71 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Auto Parts Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Auto Parts Network and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network 0 0 2 0 3.00 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Auto Parts Network presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given U.S. Auto Parts Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Auto Parts Network is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

U.S. Auto Parts Network beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells and delivers auto parts to collision repair shops from its Chesapeake, Virginia warehouse facility; markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributors; aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand; and serves consumers by operating a retail outlet store in LaSalle, Illinois. Its flagship Websites include autopartswarehouse.com, carparts.com, and jcwhitney.com. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, California.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of October 21, 2019, it operated 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

