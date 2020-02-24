Head-To-Head Review: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and JinkoSolar (NASDAQ:JKS)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Himax Technologies and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies -2.03% -2.87% -1.48% JinkoSolar 2.27% 6.70% 1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $671.84 million 1.28 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -71.29 JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.33 $59.12 million $1.52 17.90

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Himax Technologies and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 JinkoSolar 0 2 2 0 2.50

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential downside of 6.06%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.70%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Himax Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

