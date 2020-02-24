Head-To-Head Contrast: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Varonis Systems and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $254.19 million 10.72 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -35.18 Coupa Software $260.37 million 40.02 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -243.75

Coupa Software has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -30.99% -74.25% -24.32% Coupa Software -23.60% -12.24% -4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Varonis Systems and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 10 0 2.83 Coupa Software 0 9 16 0 2.64

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $95.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $164.91, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Varonis Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

