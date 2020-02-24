Head to Head Contrast: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) versus 3D Systems (OTCMKTS:DDD)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UMeWorld and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 3 2 2 0 1.86

3D Systems has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential downside of 14.60%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld $10,000.00 1,567.80 -$1.32 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $687.66 million 2.06 -$45.51 million ($0.37) -32.32

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -10.74% -9.77% -6.12%

Summary

UMeWorld beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

