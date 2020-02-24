Head-To-Head Contrast: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cenovus Energy pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Range Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 10.38% 2.43% 1.27% Range Resources -50.85% 3.14% 1.37%

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Range Resources 4 9 3 0 1.94

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.77%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 157.43%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.73 $1.65 billion $0.28 32.29 Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.24 -$1.75 billion $1.13 2.78

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Range Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

