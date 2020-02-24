Head-To-Head Comparison: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Texas Instruments and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 1 14 10 0 2.36 AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $127.47, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 8.35 $5.02 billion $5.24 24.53 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.36 -$641.00 million $0.34 10.00

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 34.83% 56.61% 27.85% AU Optronics -7.12% -9.96% -4.88%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats AU Optronics on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

