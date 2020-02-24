Head-To-Head Comparison: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Bancorp 34 (NYSE:BCTF)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 21.91% 10.80% 0.95% Bancorp 34 3.56% 4.30% 0.51%

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BankUnited pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BankUnited and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 2 0 2.14 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.18 $313.10 million $3.13 10.50 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 2.49 $1.07 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

