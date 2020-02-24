Head to Head Analysis: YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) versus Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 7.66% 8.34% 2.98% Mastermind -20.24% -53.94% -39.02%

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and Mastermind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR $8.65 billion 2.15 $708.86 million $0.27 28.93 Mastermind $3.95 million 5.57 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR beats Mastermind on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and financial and payment-related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, the company engages in venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, and e-commerce, online media, and other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

