Head to Head Analysis: WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG)

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

WPX Energy has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WPX Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 1 20 0 2.95 Extraction Oil & Gas 4 5 3 0 1.92

WPX Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.55, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 365.62%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than WPX Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPX Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $2.31 billion 2.14 $151.00 million $0.09 131.67 Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.12 $114.57 million ($0.10) -9.24

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WPX Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy 25.50% 2.39% 1.25% Extraction Oil & Gas 10.06% -5.61% -2.41%

Summary

WPX Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

