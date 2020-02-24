Head to Head Analysis: Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rwe Ag Sp and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 2 0 2.67 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp N/A -10.33% -1.87% WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 1.44 $465.31 million ($0.38) -98.16 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $3.91 billion 5.26 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rwe Ag Sp.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Rwe Ag Sp pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR beats Rwe Ag Sp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

