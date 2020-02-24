Head-To-Head Analysis: Red River Bancshares (RRBI) and Its Peers

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Red River Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Red River Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Red River Bancshares Competitors 3606 8835 6038 370 2.17

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 217.73%. Given Red River Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $89.69 million $24.82 million 15.65 Red River Bancshares Competitors $1.71 billion $257.78 million 12.44

Red River Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 27.68% 10.86% 1.29% Red River Bancshares Competitors 21.91% 10.56% 1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

