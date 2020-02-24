Head-To-Head Analysis: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Eagle Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.99 $4.74 million N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 2.61 $9.76 million N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services 22.59% 10.51% 1.17%

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats Commercial National Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access, debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit, payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.