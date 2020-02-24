HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of HDS opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. HD Supply has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth $78,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

