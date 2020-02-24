HC Wainwright Cuts TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target to $6.00

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $583.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.83%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,831,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,016,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 313,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.