HC Wainwright Cuts TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target to $6.00

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TXMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.
TXMD stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $583.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,831,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,016,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 313,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.
