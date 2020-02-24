HC Wainwright Cuts Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Price Target to $3.50

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

RWLK stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 319.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rewalk Robotics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rewalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

