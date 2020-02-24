HC Wainwright Cuts Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Price Target to $3.50

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
RWLK stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rewalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rewalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
