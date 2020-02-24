Hays (LON:HAS) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hays from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hays to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Investec assumed coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 166.82 ($2.19).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Hays has a one year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.45).

Hays (LON:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hays will post 1373.9999672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

