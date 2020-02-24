Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €43.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIE. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

FRA:FIE opened at €70.90 ($82.44) on Friday. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €72.43 and a 200 day moving average of €69.18.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

