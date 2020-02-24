Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIX2. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.50 ($122.67).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €96.40 ($112.09) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a 1 year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

