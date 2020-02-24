Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of HROW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,174. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.