Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
Shares of HROW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,174. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.
