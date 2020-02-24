Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

