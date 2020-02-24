Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $276,000.00 in Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

THG stock opened at $136.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

