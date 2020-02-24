Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 113.56%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

