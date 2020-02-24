Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Hammerson to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 283.50 ($3.73).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 222 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

