Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 283.50 ($3.73).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 222 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

