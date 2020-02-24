Hammerson (HMSNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

