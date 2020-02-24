GYM Group’s (GYM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 296 ($3.89) on Friday. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The stock has a market cap of $408.76 million and a P/E ratio of 46.25.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

