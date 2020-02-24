Guider Price Hits $0.0000 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Guider has a total market cap of $2,858.00 and $102.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00491607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.15 or 0.06617045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

