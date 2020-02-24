Guggenheim Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZG. Stephens raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.85.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

