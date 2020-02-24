Guggenheim Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $411.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $327.00 to $411.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $339.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.51. 17,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.92. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.