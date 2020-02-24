GT Gold (CVE:GTT) PT Set at C$2.60 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.60 target price on GT Gold (CVE:GTT) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:GTT opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. GT Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GT Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

