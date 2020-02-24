Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.14. 49,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

