Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of GRIN opened at $4.90 on Monday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Several brokerages have commented on GRIN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.55 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.55 price objective on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

