Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $8.58 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

