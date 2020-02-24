Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 396,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,470. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

