Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
Green Dot stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 396,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,470. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
