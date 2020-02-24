Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.97 ($27.87).

Shares of GYC opened at €23.94 ($27.84) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.15. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

