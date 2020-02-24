GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.40

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 48187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 41.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

