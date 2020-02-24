Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Head to Head Comparison

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings III and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.15%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings III and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings III and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 206.25

About Gores Holdings III

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

