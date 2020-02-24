Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 18,218 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,772,058.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,523,668.81.

On Monday, February 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $1,323,770.28.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 21,026 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $948,272.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,402,825.20.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

