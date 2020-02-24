Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 54” Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 54 ($0.71) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 65.21 ($0.86).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 53.56 ($0.70) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

