Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s 4th Largest Position

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NYSE GS traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.44. 181,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,636. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

