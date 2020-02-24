Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research restated a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.85.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.