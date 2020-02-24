Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,286 shares of company stock worth $6,754,597. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 6.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.