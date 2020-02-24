Globant’s (GLOB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $11.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. 7,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Globant by 203.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

