Globant’s (GLOB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.
NYSE:GLOB traded down $11.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. 7,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 0.87.
About Globant
Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.
