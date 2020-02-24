Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.25

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 1963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

GLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

