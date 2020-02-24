Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $45.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cfra currently has a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,993,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,864,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 717,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

